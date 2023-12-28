DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Beginning on Thursday evening, the City of Decatur will be enforcing permit requirements to protest or demonstrate.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Tab Bowling sent out a release stating that as of December 28, anyone wishing to protest or demonstrate “must obtain a permit from the City of Decatur per existing code.”

The statement comes after several weeks of protesting outside his home, according to Bowling. Protestors in Decatur have been calling for justice in the death of 39-year-old Stephen Perkins since he was shot and killed by Decatur police on September 29.

He says that all applicable state and federal laws or local rules concerning disorderly conduct, disorderly persons and failure of disorderly persons to disperse that may pertain to this situation will be enforced in the city.

Bowling calls the demonstrators behavior over the last several weeks “alarming and certainly disruptive,” but says that he understood this was a necessary part in the healing process and told the police chief to allow them to remain unhindered outside the home.

“Shortly thereafter I began receiving many phone calls and complaints from residents in the downtown area. I consulted with our Legal Department and then asked our police chief to enforce the local noise ordinance that limits the loud and disruptive behavior to 10 p.m. After several weeks of continued protests outside my home I want to assure those concerned that I have heard your voices. I cannot however, continue to allow these disruptions in any neighborhood in our city,” Bowling said in the statement.

The mayor goes on to say that he respects Constitutional Rights to free speech and to petition the government for a redress of grievances, however, legal precedent says government has the ability to place certain restrictions on public speech when it infringes upon the rights and peace of others.

