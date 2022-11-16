A city ordinance in Decatur doesn’t allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn’t stop Mayor Tab Bowling.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A city ordinance in Decatur doesn’t allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn’t stop Mayor Tab Bowling.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the mayor was reportedly renting out a small guesthouse behind his own home, located at the corner of Line Street Northeast and Walnut Street, for around $70 per night.

Since at least August, the property was listed on Airbnb and Vrbo as an “adorable guesthouse in Historic Old Decatur,” adding the “Entire guesthouse” was hosted by “Russell,” which is Bowling’s middle name.

Aerial view of the Old Decatur Historic District (Google Maps)

“Obviously this will end up being embarrassing,” said the mayor when he was contacted on Tuesday. “… It’s not something I look forward to dealing with in the media. I’m not looking forward to that. But I’m looking forward to the ordinance being changed so that we can do this.”

Bowling added that he doesn’t have a business license for the rental, saying that he might discontinue renting out the guesthouse.

“I may need to stop until this ordinance is resolved. This…is probably not going to be met with a lot of favor. I’ll just have to man up and deal with it,” the mayor stated.

Despite the ban on short-term rentals within city limits, there are at least four listings in the Old Decatur historic district near Bowling’s residence, with another 33 scattered across the town.

City council members, even those who agree that the ban should be revisited and modified, disagree with Bowling’s actions.

“As elected officials, we should hold ourselves to the right standard,” said District 2 Councilman Kyle Pike. “Those that are in leadership should follow the current ordinances that we have.”

“It’s easy to say you’re embarrassed after you’ve been caught. Our leadership has to be reflective of our city’s values. I don’t see that right now,” said Councilman Billy Jackson. “The things that we do have to be above board. The way that people see us makes a difference.

As of Wednesday morning, the mayor’s guesthouse was no longer listed on Airbnb or Vrbo.