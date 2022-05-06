DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police say a man turned himself in last week after a burglary in mid-April.

Police say officers were dispatched to 13th Avenue NW on April 16 in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers met with the home’s resident and a witness. They were told Djarvis Davis, 40, of Decatur, forced his way into the home with a gun.

Officers then got a warrant for first-degree burglary for Davis and notified the department’s violent crimes unit.

On April 29, Davis turned himself in to the Morgan County Detention Facility, where he was booked in lieu of a $20,000 bond.