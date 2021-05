DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is dead after a homicide late Sunday.

Decatur Police said officers were called to the 1200-block of 2nd Avenue SW around 10:50 p.m.

When arriving, they found Chester Lee Jordan, 59, in the parking lot unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the homicide should contact Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email SMukaddam@decatur-al.gov.