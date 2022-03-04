Details in the following story may be disturbing to some readers.

(WHNT) — A Decatur man facing child pornography charges was sentenced to 160 years in prison on Friday.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, 41-year-old Benjamin Walter of Decatur was charged for using the internet to seek images and live videos of the violent sexual abuse of Filipina children as young as five years old. Walter was convicted last October on four counts of producing and attempting to produce child pornography, and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Escalona’s office shows court records that state Walter used two web service provider accounts to seek out women in the Philippines who would then sexually abuse their own children or relatives. Officials said Walter’s actions spanned around three years.

Officials said Walter sent money to the Philippines for the videos and images in $25 or $50 increments. He also sent and received emails with images and videos involving young children and adult men in sexual acts, according to a news release from Escalona’s office.

The Huntsville Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case.

The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.