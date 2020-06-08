Decatur man pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in deadly Smith Lake boating wreck

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in a deadly boating accident on the Fourth of July 2019.

According to The Decatur Daily, Nick Suggs pleaded guilty to negligent operation of a water vessel.

He received a six-month suspended jail sentence and will serve six months of unsupervised probation.

Charges against his wife were dismissed.

A grand jury indicted Suggs on misdemeanor criminally negligent homicide in August for the death of 26-year-old Kelsey Starling.

Crews searched Smith Lake for three months before finding her body.

