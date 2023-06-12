DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man who was charged with capital murder in connection to a 2018 shooting has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to court records.

Lashawn Kentrell Caudle was charged with capital murder after authorities say he shot Anthony Lewis, who later died in the hospital from his injuries.

On May 30, Caudle entered a guilty plea before a Morgan County Judge for the lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), on December 21, 2018, at around 1 p.m., officers responded to Central Parkway and Beltline Road SW after they received a call that a man was passed out behind the wheel of a car.

Police said they arrived and found Lewis in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On December 22, 2018, DPD identified Caudle as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. Caudle turned himself in five days later.

According to officials, Lewis and Caudle knew each other, and the shooting was not random.

Jail records show Caudle is still being held in the Morgan County Jail, as he is waiting to be transferred to a state prison.