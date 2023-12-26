DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – There was a time when Brad Johnson didn’t know where his next meal was coming from or where he was going to sleep.

However, this Christmas day, Johnson delights in feeding other people who are on the edge financially and are living on the street.

“Folks have got to eat, and I am blessed enough to help provide it,” said Johnson.

As it turns out, he is also living without a permanent home. Johnson is attempting to turn his own life around by helping others who are also struggling and unhoused.

“I made some poor financial decisions and wound up pretty much losing everything,” he explained. “A lot of our unhoused friends just want somebody to talk to and just come in because so many times they are forgotten.”

Johnson volunteers at Hands Across Decatur, a homeless outreach that helps those who come into the center looking for help to survive. Volunteering has been life-changing for him.

Morgan and Limestone Counties do not fund, nor provide services, to assist the unhoused population in their area.

“Not having anything here in Decatur it’s hard. It really is because when there’s nowhere for anybody to go at night you’re pretty much on your own,” said Johnson.

Johnson has been volunteering nearly every day, and his work at Christmas time and around the holidays for the past several years has not gone unnoticed.

“If someone sees that he wants to help them out and not just anyone asking you for help, that feels pretty good to him,” said Sue Terrell, founder of HAD. “This is a lot of work in keeping them alive and Brad has done a good job of that.”

Johnson told News 19 that seeing the amount of unhoused people coming in for help is heart-wrenching.

“I’ve been doing this a while now and I’ll tell you it really opens your eyes,” Johnson said.

Johnson says that being down on your luck and not receiving any assistance can make you want to give up. He says if he has it in him to help change a life, he refuses to allow anyone to give up.