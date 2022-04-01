MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Morgan County grand jury has indicted a man accused of multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office released details of the indictment on April 1, but it was handed down by the jury on March 2.

Jason Putnam, 47 of Decatur, was arrested in November of 2021 and charged with 25 counts of having obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

Putnam is out of jail on a $300,000 bond.

If convicted, Putnam faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the 25 counts of possession of obscene matter, which are class C felonies.

The indictment was the result of cooperation between the Attorney General’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur Police Department.