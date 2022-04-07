DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was indicted for capital murder Thursday related to the death of an 8-month-old baby.

According to Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson, Cameron Almen Elliott, 23, of Decatur was indicted on the capital murder charge before a grand jury on Thursday, April 7. Elliott was initially arrested on February 10, 2021.

As previously reported, officers responded to the call of an unresponsive baby on Victoria Drive SW in February 2021. The infant was taken to Parkway Hospital with blunt force trauma injuries, before being transferred to Children’s of Alabama. The baby later passed away at Children’s.

Elliott was indicted on three counts of capital murder, one for killing a child under 14 and two for a child during a time where he sexually abused a child. Anderson’s office stated Elliott was also charged with sexual torture, possession of marijuana in the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance.

Anderson stated he intends to pursue the death penalty against Elliott.

Elliott is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.