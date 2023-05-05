DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been indicted for attempted murder nine months after doorbell video showed an off-duty police officer getting hit multiple times by a Jeep Wrangler, according to court records.

Gregory Martin Hill, 55, was arrested on August 18, 2022, after footage showed Jack Brown, an officer with the Decatur Police Department, being hit by a Jeep in his own front yard. The officer’s home doorbell camera captured that video.

You can watch the full video here:

Police said the incident started on the afternoon of August 16, 2022, after Brown noticed a man sitting in the Jeep “stationary” in front of the officer’s home. Brown asked the man, later identified as Hill, if he needed help.

Hill started cursing at Brown, court records say, before backing out and hitting another car parked on the street. As Brown walked toward the end of the driveway, Hill tried to run him over, hitting a tree instead, documents said.

The footage shows Brown then running into his house to get his gun and handcuffs with Hill chasing after him. The off-duty officer comes back outside with his department-issued weapon and told Hill to get down on the ground, according to the court filing.

Hill refused, the video showed.

Instead, Hill got back into the Jeep as Brown tried to get him out of the driver’s seat before Hill was able to drive directly over Brown, court records say, as the officer fired his gun several times into the vehicle.

The video showed Brown being pushed across the yard on the front of the vehicle before Hill is accused of backing up and over Brown’s legs.

Despite being hit, Brown and a person who witnessed the incident were able to subdue Hill. Other officers arrived on scene and were able to place Hill under arrest.

Police say the officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital on the night of the incident and released later that night.

Hill was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond. Conditions of the bond said Hill would be supervised and stay under house arrest with GPS monitoring, no alcohol or firearms, and have no contact with Brown or the Decatur Police Department.

The case was bound over to a grand jury in September 2022, with the indictment being returned on April 14, 2023.

As of May 3, 2023, no hearings or dates had been set in the case.