Decatur man in jail without bond, charged with breaking and entering cars

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police say an inmate at the Morgan County Jail now faces another charge for allegedly committing a crime while out on bond.
Joshua Bryant Hill was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Police say the crime happened Monday on 6th Avenue Southeast.
The victim reported a wallet, cigarettes and a lighter were stolen.
Police say Hill was out on bond for a previous unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle charge at the end of June.
During their investigation, police discovered Hill was already being held at the Morgan County jail and served him a warrant.
Hill is now in jail without bond.