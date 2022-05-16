DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

Decatur Police said they received a call about 11:30 p.m. that someone had been hit by a vehicle on Beltline Road SW between Westmead Street SW and Betty Street SW.

When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man injured, according to officials. Police explained the man was flown by AirEvac to Huntsville Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition Sunday evening.

Decatur Police said during their investigation they found the man had tried to cross the Beltline on foot when he was hit by the vehicle. Officials said there will be no criminal charges pending against the driver.