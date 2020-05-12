Decatur man held without bond following multiple domestic disputes, police say

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is being held without bond after police say he was identified as the suspect in multiple assault cases.

Police arrested Xavier Deshawn Toney on May 10th, 2020 after three reports of domestic assault.

On April 19, police say someone reported being hit on the head with a handgun on April 14 at the Busy Bee Gas Station during an argument.

On April 27, officers say they responded to the Busy Bee Gas Station, in reference to a domestic assault. Officers say when they arrived they found a person who had been hit in the head with a handgun during an argument.

On May 9, 2020, officers responded to a home on Locust Street SE, in reference to a burglary. Officers say they found a person suffering from a head injury.

During the investigation, Toney was identified as a suspect in these cases, according to police.

Toney was booked in Morgan County Jail without bond, set per Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott.

Toney is charged with Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree, Domestic Violence in the 2nd Degree, and Assault in the 2nd Degree