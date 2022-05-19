DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division arrested a local man on multiple drug charges following a recent traffic stop.

The police department says it was around 8:30 Monday night when Officer Jones pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Point Mallard Parkway and Upper River Road Southeast.

Authorities identified the driver of that vehicle as 56-year-old Alphonso Pettus of Decatur.

Officer Jones discovered Pettus’ driver’s license was suspended. When authorities searched the vehicle, they found Pettus was in possession of an unspecified amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana and drug use paraphernalia.

Pettus was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription pills without a prescription.

He was also issued two traffic citations.

Pettus was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $2,900 bond.