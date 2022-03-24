DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested on multiple charges after attempting to flee police during a traffic stop.

Early on Sunday morning, around 1:53 a.m., Decatur Police stopped a car at the intersection of Danville Road and Beltline Road. Officials identified the driver as Karris Antwan Jones, 40, of Decatur, and determined he was intoxicated.

Police tried to arrest Jones, but he ran away. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, Jones was found to have crack cocaine and marijuana in his possession.

Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, harassment, driving under the influence, and speeding. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $3,200 bond.