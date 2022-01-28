DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who allegedly had obscene matter at his home on Thursday.

Police said they received information on Jan. 20 that a resident was in possession of obscene matter, which is someone who has a photo or video of an underage person performing various sexual acts, according to Alabama Code 13A-12-192.

Brian Young, Jr., 23, was arrested by Decatur Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Vice Narcotics Unit after authorities searched his home on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Authorities said they found obscene matter on an electronic device in Young’s home.

Young was charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $12,500 bond. Possession of obscene matter is a Class C felony.