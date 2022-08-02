DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man was arrested and charged with domestic violence after police were called about a burglary.

Decatur Police said on Sunday they were called to a home in the 2,400-block of Kelly Avenue SW about a burglary that had occurred the day before.

Police said that officers found the home had been broken into and spoke with the victim who told officers they arrived home during the burglary. They said the victim was assaulted during the burglary and physically hurt.

Officers said they learned that the victim and the suspect had previously dated.

During the investigation, officers identified 36-year-old Estanislao Jeronimo as the suspect, according to law enforcement. He was arrested at his home and charged with first-degree domestic violence.

Police said cocaine was also found on Jeronimo while he was being booked into the Morgan County Jail. He was then also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked in lieu of an $11,000 bond.