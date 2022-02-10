DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a home on 6th Avenue SW in Decatur.

Decatur Police say they received a burglary call on Tuesday, February 8. Officials say during an investigation, 49-year-old Jesus Mendoza Chavez of Decatur was developed as a suspect.

Authorities say Chavez was found and charged with third-degree burglary. Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott set his bond at $30,000 due to Chavez being out on bond for a previous charge. Chavez was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility.