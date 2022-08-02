DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man faces a $275,000 bond after deputies say more than two pounds of methamphetamine were found inside a home.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and drug agents searched a home on Gaslight Place in Decatur Monday night. That search led to them finding several drugs and a gun.

Deputies say they found Lewis Edward Williams, Jr., 23, of Decatur, and a woman at the home.

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Lewis Edward Williams Jr. (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, officials say they found 2.2 pounds of a crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded firearm.

Williams was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $275,000 bond.