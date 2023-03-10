DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been convicted of multiple felonies including rape and burglary according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Tony Lamar Boyd was recently convicted for a series of charges including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Anderson said on July 22, 2018, officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) responded to a domestic assault call on 6th Avenue in Decatur. Anderson officers met with a victim in the case who reported that she had been attacked by an ex-boyfriend, who was later identified as Boyd, at her residence.

The victim said that Boyd had broken into her house and assaulted her both physically and sexually. Anderson said the victim said Boyd was armed with a baseball bat and refused to let the victim leave

Andeson said the victim eventually escaped and sought help.

The district attorney said officers located Boyd in the victim’s bed at her home. Anderson said while detaining Boyd officers also located blood, property damage and a broken wooden baseball bat.

Anderson said Boyd will have a sentencing hearing on May 23, 2023. The district attorney said Boyd is facing a sentence of 99 years to life for each of his convictions for kidnapping, burglary, rape and sodomy and a maximum sentence of 99 years on his domestic violence conviction. He said Boyd faces a sentence of up to one year for the Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order conviction.