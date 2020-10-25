Decatur man convicted of two felony charges in 2017 Dollar General robbery

DECATUR, Ala. – Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said a Decatur man was convicted Friday of two felony charges in connection with a 2017 robbery.

Jurors convicted J.C. Deonta Nicholas, 28, of first-degree robbery and obstructing justice by giving a false name after a 2.5 day trial in Circuit Court.

Nicholas was arrested for robbing the Dollar General at the Plum Tree Shopping Center on Beltline Road on November 20, 2017.

During the trial, evidence showed he entered the store wearing a mask and showing a shotgun, demanding money from the clerk, who gave it to him.

At that point, Nicholas ran away, but left a trail of money that led pursuing officers to an open field behind the store.

K9 Officer Baron and his handler, Decatur Police Officer Greg Rutherford, tracked Nicholas to The Willows apartment complex. When located, he lied about his name in hopes he could avoid getting arrested.

In addition, Nicholas also had several outstanding warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

Nicholas is facing a sentence of life or life without parole. Sentencing is set for December 2, 2020.