DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he gave a fake name to police.

Decatur Police say they stopped a car on Tuesday, April 5 in the area of Lindo Drive and Towerview Street SW. The driver was identified as Matthew Leon Mosley, 31, of Decatur.

Law enforcement officials say Mosley gave a false name to oficcers and was found to have spice, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Mosley was also found to have many active warrants, according to Decatur Police.

Mosley was charged with obstructing justice – using a false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,400 bond.