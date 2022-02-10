DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to drug possession and trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids.

Decatur Police say they received complaints about drug activity near Carridale Street and Morgan Avenue on Wednesday, February 9. Officers were dispatched to the area where they made contact with Jackie Jerome Head, 38, of Decatur.

Authorities say Head was in possession of a trafficking amount of synthetic cannabinoids, or spice, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officials charged Head with trafficking in synthetic controlled substances, second degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,600 bond.