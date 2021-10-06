Decatur man charged with trafficking marijuana

D’Markus Shaqur Jones, 24, was charged with trafficking marijuana and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

DECATUR, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said several pounds of marijuana were found in a vehicle last Friday.

The Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit said seven pounds of marijuana were found in a vehicle. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office, along with Decatur Police’s Organized Crime Unit and U.S. Postal Inspectors, stopped a vehicle in the southwest part of the city.

One of Decatur’s K-9 officers sniffed outside the vehicle and indicated drugs were inside.

The Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit then searched the vehicle, locating seven pounds of marijuana vacuum-sealed in six bags.

D’Markus Shaqur Jones, 24, was charged with trafficking marijuana and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.