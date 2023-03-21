DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur man is facing drug trafficking and promoting prison contraband charges after authorities say they found a lot of fentanyl during arrest processing.

Decatur Police (DPD) officials said an officer stopped a vehicle on March 20, after the driver, Emilio Dominguez reportedly made a traffic violation.

DPD said the officer found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Dominguez’s possession. Dominguez was arrested at that time and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Dominguez was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, not having a driver’s license, and having an expired tag.

During processing after his arrest, officers reportedly found a trafficking amount of fentanyl mixture on Dominguez. DPD VICE/Narcotics investigators were called and additionally charged Dominguez with drug trafficking and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Dominguez is being held in the Morgan County Jail on an $8,700 bond.