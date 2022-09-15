DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and ran away from law enforcement officials in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, a resident reported a vehicle theft from Towerview Street SW in Decatur on Wednesday, September 14.

Officials said later that evening, the car was found. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled and tried to escape officers. The vehicle eventually crashed at the intersection of Towerview Street SW and Morgan Avenue SW.

The driver, identified as Antonio Velasquez, 22, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, attempting to flee and elude, driving while suspended, driving on roadways designated for traffic, failure to stop at a stop sign, and speeding.

Velasquez was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $6,500 bond.