DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been arrested after authorities say he cashed a $7,000 check with the promise to do landscape work at home in Morgan County.

A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with “Britt Lawncare and Landscaping” to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.

According to the police report, filed on July 7, the check was cashed the same day it was received. The report goes on to say that Britt never called the resident to set a start date for the job.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says Britt never started any work at the property and never gave the resident any money back. He eventually stopped returning their calls and couldn’t be found.

On July 18, police got an arrest warrant for Britt for the charge of first-degree theft of property.

Britt was found by the DPD Patrol Division on August 10. He was arrested on the active warrant.

Christopher Jay Britt

(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Police transported Britt to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked on a $5,000 cash bond, set by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge.