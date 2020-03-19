Decatur man charged with shooting woman during fight

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have arrested a man who they said shot a woman in the back after an argument last month.

Jeffery Kenneth Williams Jr., 23, was brought back to Decatur this week and booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of second-degree domestic violence, second-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said on Feb. 11 Williams and a woman he had recently dated got into a physical altercation in the 1200 block of 2nd Street SW. As the woman drove away, police said Williams pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the car.

The woman was hit once in the back, police said. She was located in the 200 block of 7th Avenue SW.

Police could not find Williams and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was arrested in another state Feb. 28, police said, and he was brought back to Alabama to face charges Monday.

Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $100,000 bond.