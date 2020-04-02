Decatur man charged with shooting into a home

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested on suspicion of shooting into a home on Tuesday.

Decatur Police went to the 1800 block of O’Rorke Lane SW about a shooting investigation on March 31.

When they got there, officers found a home on O’Malley Avenue that had been hit during the shooting. No one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators said they found Michael Joseph Shortz nearby and developed him as a suspect in the case.

DPD took Shortz into custody for an interview and later charged him with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Shortz was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott.