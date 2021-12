DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Decatur Police officers were called to investigate a sexual assault around the 1100 block of Beltline Road.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim and the suspect, Adam Blake Stanley, 37.

Decatur Police issued a warrant against Stanely for first-degree sexual abuse.

Stanley turned himself in to police on December 29. Stanley was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.