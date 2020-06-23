Decatur man charged with sexual abuse of a child, held on $100,000 bond

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have charged Jonathan Paul Clifton with five counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators say they were made aware of sexual abuse allegations on Monday. They worked with the Department of Human Resources to investigate the allegations.

Decatur Police arrested Clifton at the conclusion of the investigation. He’s charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

Clifton was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.