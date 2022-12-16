DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with fentanyl distribution after a months-long investigation in Decatur.

Decatur Police said they received multiple complaints that Jermarcus Wilson, 45, was selling fentanyl. Investigators served a search warrant at Wilson’s home on Skyview Street on December 15.

DPD officers found fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Wilson is charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $17,800 bond.