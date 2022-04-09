DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police arrested a man in possession of fentanyl on Friday.

Officials say that Christopher Britt, 27, of Decatur, was arrested on the 2400-block of Gaslight Place in Decatur. He was found to have an active warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, he was also found to be in possession of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Investigators responded and charged Britt with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Britt was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked. He is being held on a $5,300 bond. Britt will also face his warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.