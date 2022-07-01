DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Decatur Police Department met with the representative of a Decatur business in June to report a theft.

Authorities said that Tony Randall Hopkins, 47, of Decatur, who was in charge of several accounts at the business, was stealing money.

He would order materials and arrange the deliveries to be made at job sites and accept the checks for the deliveries. He would then deposit the checks into his personal account. The total loss for the business was to be roughly $60,000.

Authorities got an arrest warrant for Hopkins and he was found in Athens and placed under arrest. He was charged with first degree theft of property.

He is being held at the Morgan County Jail with a bond of $10,000.