Decatur man charged with elder abuse

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is charged with elder abuse in connection with an assault.

Decatur Police were called to a home on Buena Vista Circle on Friday about an assault.

Officers say they found a 78-year-old man in the backyard with a head injury. Emergency crews took the victim to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and identified Matthew Todd Houston, 43, as their primary suspect.

Houston is charged with second-degree elder abuse. Houston is booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $6,000 bond.