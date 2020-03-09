Decatur man charged with domestic violence in stabbing investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – A man accused of stabbing someone multiple times has been charged with domestic violence.

Decatur Police were called to a stabbing on 18th Ave SE on March 6. Officers found a victim with multiple wounds. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect, Donald Maurice Smith, was at the home. Detectives believe Smith caused the wounds on the victim.

DPD charged Smith with first-degree domestic violence. Smith is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.