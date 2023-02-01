DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested after breaking in and damaging a Hertz Rental location, according to local law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department (DPD) told News 19 that Randall Blake McAbee, 34, of Decatur, triggered the location’s alarm just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Officers say the front glass of the business was shattered and saw McAbee inside.

Police say McAbee intended to steal from the business and also caused damage. He was charged with third-degree burglary.

McAbee was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.