Decatur man charged in connection with multiple motorcycle thefts

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man has been charged in connection with multiple motorcycle thefts across the Valley.

Decatur Police say a Morgan County resident reported a bike stolen in February and another was taken from a home in Athens in March.

Investigators say Tyquan Allen Robinson is suspected in both crimes.

Authorities located one of the stolen motorcycles on May 22, at a residence of Freemont Street that Robinson was at.

At the time, police charged Robinson with one count of first-degree property theft and took him to Morgan County Jail.

On May 27, Robinson was charged with another count of first-degree property theft.

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott set the bond on Robinson’s first count at $20,000 cash. Robinson is being held at the Morgan County Jail, in lieu of a $25,000 total bond.