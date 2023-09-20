DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested for the possession of material showing child sex abuse after an investigation by the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

Michael Asa Conville, 30, of Decatur was arrested after members of DPD’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at his home.

In June, DPD said it received information that a Decatur resident was in possession of material that showed child sexual abuse. The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit then began an investigation and developed Conville as a suspect.

On September 20, DPD officers executed the search warrant at Conville’s home. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of obscene matter, according to DPD.

Possession of obscene matter, a Class C felony, is described in Alabama Code as, “a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct.”

Conville is being held in the Morgan County Jail, with a bond set at $7,500. DPD added that the investigation is ongoing.