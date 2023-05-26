DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has arrested a man they say had a “large” quantity of fentanyl in the presence of minors.

Kamir Rasheed Thompson, 23, has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, chemical endangerment of a child, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

Officers say they searched a home on the 600 block of 13th Avenue, where they found a large quantity of fentanyl, a distribution amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There were also juveniles present at the residence.

A spokesperson with DPD released a statement regarding the whereabouts of Thompson and requested citizens contact the tip line with information. Numerous tips were received from the public over the following week.

On May 25, VICE/Narcotics Investigators searched a home in the 1600 block of Brookridge Drive, where they arrested Thompson. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held on a $607,800 bond.