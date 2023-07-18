DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was charged for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle during an argument.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 10th Street Southwest and 1st Street Southwest on Monday, July 17.

A woman on scene told officers a 44-year-old man, Roger Lee Bailey, of Decatur, had shot into her vehicle while she was standing outside of it during an argument. DPD said officers were able to locate Bailey near the scene.

A DPD detective responded to the scene and observed “the victim’s vehicle had damage from a gunshot.” While investigating, DPD said the detective determined Bailey shot into the victim’s vehicle.

Bailey is charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and third-degree domestic violence (menacing). He is booked in the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $11,000 bond.