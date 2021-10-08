Decatur man charged after series of vehicle break-ins

DECATUR, Ala. — A man was charged after three vehicles were broken into around Decatur last week.

Decatur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2400-block of Quince Road SE around 5:26 a.m. on October 2 to a call about a vehicle break-in.

When officers arrived, they located Donquez Ashareem Thomas, 24, of Decatur, inside the victim’s vehicle.

After officers detained Thomas, the victim reported multiple items missing from his vehicle.

At 6:40 a.m. on the same day, officers responded to a report of two vehicles being broken into in the 2400-block of Stratford Road SE. Both victims reported items missing from their vehicles.

Through video surveillance, Thomas was identified as the suspect in those break-ins as well.

Thomas was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into vehicles. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility and being held on a $7,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.