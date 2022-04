DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police stopped a car in a routine traffic stop on Sunday. While searching the vehicle, officers found a firearm.

Officials say that Jalen Dequan Nathanial Bankhead, 19, of Decatur, was in possession of a firearm reported stolen out of Houston, Texas. Bankhead was arrested and charged with second degree receiving stolen property.

Bankhead is being held at Morgan County Jail with a bond of $2,500.