DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was arrested this week after officials found him with fentanyl pills, other drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

According to Decatur Police, officers stopped a car on Tuesday, June 21 around 7th Street and Somerville Road. The driver, 38-year-old Michael Andrew Pierre Strong of Decatur, was found with drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Strong was arrested and during booking, he was found with a trafficking amount of fentanyl pills, marijuana, Percocet, and Xanax.

He was booked on charges for trafficking in illegal drugs, second-degree promoting prison contraband, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without first obtaining.

Strong is being held in the Morgan County Jail with no bond.