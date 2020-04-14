Decatur man arrested on drug charges, property theft

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police arrested a man after they say he stole from Wal-mart and had drugs in his car.

On April 12th, police responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart on Spring Avenue SW. When officers arrived, Morgan County 911 told officers a man put items in his shorts and left Walmart without paying for them.

Officers say they then found Tyler Brandon Pugh in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Dodge Charger and asked him to get out of the car.

Police arrested Pugh after they discovered stolen Wal-Mart merchandise, a quantity of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Police said that during booking procedures they also meth and synthetic cannabinoid on Pugh.

Pugh was booked in for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, theft of property in the fourth degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pugh was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $2,900 bond.

