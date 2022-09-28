DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Decatur is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into separate homes on the same street – two years apart.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a burglary call on 8th Avenue S on September 8, 2020. Another resident on that same street reported a burglary at their home on February 23 of this year.

Police say during their investigation 20-year-old Jahbarie Azyron Young was developed as a suspect.

On Monday, September 26, Young was found in Decatur and arrested. He is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.

Young was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $80,000 bond set by a circuit court judge.