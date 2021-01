DECATUR, Ala. – A man faces assault charges in connection with a December shooting in Decatur.

Decatur Police said they responded to a shooting call around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the intersection of 12th Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW.

Police said Mario Kellogg shot a bystander during a personal dispute and a dog was injured as well.

Kellogg was arrested Jan. 5, and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

He was booked on a charge of first degree assault, with bond set at $20,000.