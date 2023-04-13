DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with the distribution of pressed Xanax pills.

DPD said 29-year-old Seth Lynch, of Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs in connection with the distribution of pressed Xanax pills.

The department said that during the months of September and October 2020, investigators began an investigation into the distribution of the pills. DPD said during the investigation Lynch was developed as a suspect. The department said they also later located Lynch and found him in possession of over 2,200 pressed Xanax pills and two firearms.

DPD said the pills were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and found to contain multiple controlled substances.

The department said after his arrest, Lynch was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Jail Record show that Lynch is currently charged with three counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and is being held on a $150,000 bond.