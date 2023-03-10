DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with drug trafficking charges.

DPD said it arrested Kadarius Fuqua, 27, of Decatur after officers discovered drugs during a traffic stop.

The department said that officers were on patrol when a vehicle was observed making a traffic violation. DPD said the vehicle was stopped and Fuqua was identified as the driver.

The department said during the investigation that officers found Fuqua to be in possession of a “fentanyl mixture of illegal narcotics,” a quantity of marijuana exceeding an amount for personal use and drug paraphernalia.

DPD said Fuqua has been charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to display insurance.

The department said Fuqua was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked and held on a $13,400 bond.